Electric scooters are coming to Flint

(5/31/19) - College may be ending soon, but for a couple of forward-thinking graduating Kettering students, a new business venture together is just getting started.

Their start up company is called "Kuhmute".

They want to provide cheap and environmentally friendly transportation in and around Flint.

"We saw in this micro-mobility market, so short trips on little electric vehicles, there was really a disconnect in providing a convenient way to get around, but also providing an organized way to keep them organized and charged," said Peter Deppe, Founder and CEO of Kuhmute.

Thanks to two grants totally more than a hundred thousand dollars, Kuhmute purchased 40 electric scooters, and created an easy rental process.

"You could just download our app, walk up to a scooter, you scan the QR code with your phone, unlocks the scooter, unlocks the hub if it's at a hub, and you're ready to ride," Deppe added.

Areas around Kettering and downtown Flint are being mapped out as hubs for the scooters, which have a top speed of 15 mph, lights and even a bell.

While pricing hasn't been determined, Deppe says it won't "brake" the bank, with multiple payment plans.

"If a broke college kid like me can afford it, so, don't worry, it will definitely be affordable."

Fellow students seem to like the idea of having flexible transportation options.

"I think it's a really great idea. The bikes help out a lot for kids that just want to either work out or get to classes a little bit faster. It's really good for energy and the environment with it being an electric scooter," commented Kettering Student Hayven Bolton.

"And it's really awesome that we have Kettering students trying to be entrepreneurs and developing our own idea, taking a problem and solving it, added Kettering student Mark Foster.

Kuhmute hope to launch by the end of the summer.