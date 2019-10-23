Electrical fire, heavy smoke damages downtown Flushing apartment

(10/23/2019) - A resident was displaced from an apartment above the Merle Norman Cosmetic Studio in downtown Flushing on Wednesday.

The Flushing Fire Department responded to reports of the apartment at 212 E. Main St. filling with smoke around 12:30 p.m. The Clio, Flint Township, Montrose, Mt. Morris Township and Swartz Creek fire departments also assisted at the scene.

The resident in the apartment was home when the fire broke out, but no injuries were reported. Investigators say an electrical fire caused a significant amount of smoke.

Flames caused very little damage, but the smoke damage rendered the apartment uninhabitable. The Merle Norman Cosmetic Studio below the apartment and neighboring buildings remained open Wednesday.

East Main Street was closed between McKinley Road and Cherry Street for a couple hours while fire crews were on the scene. They left around 2:30 p.m.