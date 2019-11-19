Elevated lead levels found in water at 3 Lapeer residences

(11/19/2019) - Three homes in Lapeer had elevated levels of lead in their water, according to sample results released on Tuesday.

The city collected samples in September from 20 single-family homes with known lead service lines. Three of those homes had levels that violate Michigan's Clean Water Act standards.

The "action level" for lead in water is 15 parts per billion in Michigan, according to the Department of Energy, Great Lakes and Environment. The city plans to continue testing in the coming months to see if any corrective action is needed.

In the meantime, city officials recommend anyone with a lead water service line run their water for five minutes to flush their pipes. They also recommend using a lead filter.

The city is passing out free filters at the Lapeer County Health Department on Imlay City Road from noon to 7 p.m. Wednesday. The free filters are reserved for households with children or pregnant women

who can't afford one.

The city estimates only 70 water customers -- or 2 percent -- of nearly 3,500 on the Lapeer water system have lead service lines. Of those, the city has identified 27 residences through home inspections.

The three customers with elevated lead levels all replaced their lead water service lines with new copper pipes after the testing.