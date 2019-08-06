Elga Credit Union investigating security breach and stolen cash

(8/6/2019) - Elga Credit Union is investigating a security breach involving cloned debit cards and stolen cash.

Elga issued an alert about the situation on Monday evening. CEO Karen Church said the number of people affected is small with only 105 members reporting trouble by Monday evening.

Officials say thieves somehow secured pin numbers and were able to steal money out of bank accounts.

Church said everyone's accounts will be reimbursed any missing money. Elga says it is doing everything possible to figure out why these accounts were hit and how to protect its members in the future.

"I am saddened that we have to be so careful of everything that happens to our accounts. And it's just so important to always make sure that you're checking your account that nothing has come out of it that you did not do yourself," Church said.

All Elga members are asked to check their accounts and reach out to the credit union if they discover any trouble.

Elga's app includes automatic card controls that allow members to shut down their debit cards immediately after noticing a problem.