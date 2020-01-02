Elon Musk's water filtration stations being installed at Flint Community Schools

(1/2/2020) - Flint Community Schools officials have been working over the holiday break to install water filtration systems donated by billionaire inventor Elon Musk.

Elon Musk, CEO of SpaceX and Tesla Inc., Photo Date: April 8, 2016 / Photo: NASA / Kim Shiflett / MGN

The Tesla and SpaceX founder made a $480,000 donation in October 2018 to install water stations using ultraviolet filtration equipment at each school.

The gift came after Musk learned the drinking fountains across the district hadn't been in use since the Flint water crisis was declared in 2015.

So far, Superintendent Derrick Lopez said test water stations have been installed at Flint Southwestern Academy and Doyle Ryder Elementary School. They hope to outfit the entire district by the time school resumes in January.

"But they will not become fully operational until we do the water testing on those 2 sites, as well as our Kettering partner," Lopez said. "But we hope that all of these things will be in place by the time we open school for the balanced calendar in August next year."