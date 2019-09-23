Embattled NFL wide receiver Antonio Brown back at Central Michigan University

(9/23/2019) - Embattled NFL wide receiver Antonio Brown is out of a job catching footballs, so he's returning to the classroom.

Four days after the New England Patriots released him and one day after he tweeted that he plans to retire, Brown posted a photo on his Instagram feed showing he's enrolled in four classes at Central Michigan University.

His classes are Introduction to Management, Technical Writing, Death and Dying about religion and Racism and Equality in the Sociology Department.

Brown attended CMU and played football for the Chippewas from 2007 to 2009 before he was drafted by the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2010. He played there through the 2018 season before he was traded to the Oakland Raiders.

The Raiders released him earlier this month after internal turmoil led Brown to ask the team to let him go. He signed with the Patriots hours later and played in one game before the team released him Friday.

Brown is facing sexual assault allegations from a former trainer.