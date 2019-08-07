Emergency responders, educators prepare for active shooter in Iosco County

(08/07/19) - With only a few weeks until school begins in Iosco County, educators and emergency responders came together for a potentially life-saving lesson.

School leaders, police officers, firefighters, EMS and other emergency responders teamed up for an active shooter drill at Tawas Area High School.

"It's not something we ever want to deal with, ever. But we are better prepared for it," said Joe Perrera, superintendent of Whittemore-Prescott Area Schools. "We're never completely prepared 100 percent, but this process as an organization from start to finish, we're all better prepared, learning how to work together."

The Whittemore-Prescott district was among the four in Iosco County to be part of the drill.

"We've never done one to this level, this magnitude. We train throughout the year, we do lockdown drills, we consult with our local law enforcement on a regular basis," said Tawas Area Schools Superintendent Jeff Hutchinson.

They offered four training time slots so they could include as many emergency responders as possible from across the county. Each situation was unique, but all included an active shooter.

This type of training is a lot different than what emergency responders would learn in a meeting.

"When we were standing there earlier, when we heard gunshots go off and you seen the officers respond and the page over the system in reference to an active shooter going on lockdown, you could feel the heart rate pick up," said Lt. David Kaiser of the Michigan State Police.

Led by the Michigan State Police, the training was designed to be as authentic as possible.

"Well, no one's really screaming and yelling at you when you do a roundtable on a piece of paper. When you come in here and you have 50 people running around, even though they're actors, basically it makes your blood pressure go up. It changes everything," said Capt. Scott Frank with the Iosco County Sheriff's Office.

There are other factors that are hard to prepare for as well.

"It's very loud in there with the gunshots going off and the sirens going off. You still have to be able to communicate amongst your team, whether it's one other officer or a half-dozen. You need to be able to communicate as you're searching and clearing your building," Kaiser said.

While this active shooter drill was at Tawas Area High School, tomorrow's real-life situation could be anywhere.

"If you can do that training here, you can do it at a Walmart or any other place. The big thing is having the skills and working together, developing that team work," Kaiser said.