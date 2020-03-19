Employees leaving GM Flint Assembly plant, operations stopping

(3/19/2020) - Operations are ceasing at the General Motors Flint Assembly plant in Flint, five days before earlier announced.

Dozens of employees were leaving the plant beginning just before 5 p.m. Thursday and United Auto Workers Local 598 posted on Facebook that operations are ceasing.

The shutdown affects nearly 5,000 employees across all three shifts.

"Two hours ago we started stripping out the body shop and will cease operations as soon as that is complete," the union's statement on Facebook says. "There is no consideration for supply chain. Everything in plant will be cleared. Expected to finish tomorrow as soon as build out."

UAW Region 1-D Director Steve Dawes said nobody inside the plant tested positive for coronavirus on Thursday. He believes closing the plant is the right decision and GM is moving going in the right direction.

Dawes said GM changed plans and decided to close the plant on Friday, but that was met with "animosity" among workers. They noted other GM plants were closing earlier and they didn't want to work an extra day.

Tensions continued rising among UAW members in the plant and leadership, Dawes said. Union leaders approached plant managers and worked out an agreement to get pickup truck production to a certain point before closing sooner.

"They said there's no point in going another day and let's get these people out of here where they feel they're out of this setting with the large groups and we'll take it day by day," Dawes said.

He is not sure when employees will return to work. UAW and GM officials are constantly evaluating the spreading coronavirus pandemic.

"They'll be evaluating this stuff on a daily basis, if not an hourly basis on what's going on with this virus. Where is it? Has it peaked out? Has it not peaked out?" Dawes said. "This thing will be monitored very much every single day."

GM Senior Communications Manager Jim Cain confirmed that one employee at the Flint Customer Care and Aftersales facility was being tested for COVID-19, the illness caused by coronavirus.

He said test results on the employee were not available Thursday afternoon. GM activated its emergency when the employee was tested and began notifying nearby coworkers, who were asked to quarantine.

GM was collaborating with public health officials on cleaning and sanitizing the facility.

"Going forward, we will continue to take aggressive steps to help prevent the spread of the virus and keep families safe," Cain said.

Dawes said his members are concerned about their loss of wages as a result of the plant closure. But he believes Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's extension of unemployment benefits announced Monday will help.

The closure is the third major change to GM's plans this week. The company announced on Tuesday that plants would not be closing due to coronavirus, but GM officials changed that Wednesday to say all plants would be closing systematically over several days.

Flint Assembly was scheduled to close next Wednesday as part of the systemwide closure. It was not clear what led to the automaker's decision to close on Friday instead.