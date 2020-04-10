Employment lawyer weighs in on patient health information

(04/10/2020) -- Let's face it. We've never been in this kind of a situation before. And that means your employer hasn't either.

"What is the purpose of the communication. What is it intended to do," said Dean Yeotis, an employment attorney in Flint.

Yeotis said while HIPPA and privacy laws are in place, employers can choose to disclose certain information. But in this kind of a situation, context is critical from a legal and health standpoint.

"Any time someone, including an employer is communicating that kind of sensitive information, it should be communicated in a very narrow sense to the minimum amount of people that it can be communicated while you're potentially alleviating the harm," he said.

If employer A reveals John Doe tested positive for coronavirus, he said That does open the gates up for Mr. Doe to take employer A to court.

"I think they're going to be decided on a case by case basis. Depending on the facts underlying these cases, some will be successful and some will not be successful."

Which is why Yeotis said the state legislature should consider adopting legislation outlining specific exceptions when it comes to employers disclosing employees medical information.

"Put it into law, and then there'd be clarity about this balance between privacy and people's need to know information to protect themselves."

