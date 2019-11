(11/5/2019) - A Flint restaurant could be closed for several weeks after a grease fire spread to the duct system.

The fire broke out around 9:30 a.m. Tuesday at Empress of China at 2320 S. Dort Highway. The owner was starting the grill when it caught fire and flames reached into the exhaust system.

Fortunately, the Flint Fire Department was able to contain the flames to the duct system.

The Genesee County Health Department will have to inspect the restaurant before it opens again.