Endangered & missing advisory canceled for 11-year-old Flint child

(06/02/19) - Hours after a missing and endangered advisory was issued for an 11-year-old Flint child, he safely returned home.

Flint police say Drashawn Harris ran off after his parents punished him by taking away his electronic devices.

An endangered and missing advisory was issued for Drashawn Harris after 3 a.m. Sunday. He was back home by 10:30 a.m.

Police say he was not hurt.

Previous Story:

The Flint Police Department needs your help finding 11-year-old Drashawn Harris.

He is an African American child, weighing about 84 pounds. He's 4-foot-9 and has black hair and brown eyes.

Harris was last seen wearing just his underwear — black briefs with a red band. Harris wears eye glasses, but police say he did not take them when he left home.

According to the advisory, Harris voluntarily left his home on Stockdale in Flint around 4 p.m. Saturday.

Call the Flint Police Department at 810-237-6800 if you have information.