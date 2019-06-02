Endangered & missing advisory issued for 11-year-old Flint child

(06/02/19) -The Flint Police Department needs your help finding 11-year-old Drashawn Harris.

He is an African American child, weighing about 84 pounds. He's 4'9" and has black hair and brown eyes.

Harris was last seen wearing just his underwear - black briefs with a red band.

Harris wears eye glasses, but police say he did not take them when he left home.

An endangered and missing advisory was issued for him after 3 a.m. Sunday.

According to the advisory, Harris voluntarily left his home on Stockdale in Flint around 4 p.m. Saturday.

Call the Flint Police Department at 810-237-6800 if you have information.