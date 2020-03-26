Endangered Missing Advisory issued for Davison teen last seen Wednesday

(3/26/2020) - An Endangered Missing Advisory has been issued for a 15-year-old Davison girl last seen on Wednesday.

Michigan State Police say Kaylee Nicole Mathews got into an argument with her mother in the 400 block of West Second Street in Davison and ran off around 11 p.m. Wednesday. She has not been seen since.

Mathews has shoulder length strawberry blonde hair and green eyes. She was last seen wearing a light blue hoodie, navy blue leggings and grey sneakers.

She may be riding a light blue 10-speed bicycle.

Anyone who sees Mathews should call 911 immediately or the Davison City Police Department at 810-653-4196.