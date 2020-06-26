Endangered Missing Advisory issued for Flint man last seen on Tuesday

(6/26/2020) - Police are asking for help finding a missing man with a mental condition who was last seen on Tuesday.

Michigan State Police issued an Endangered Missing Advisory for Lance Matthew Hopkins. He was last seen in the 500 block of Martin Luther King Avenue in Flint.

Hopkins suffers from a mental illness and does not have his medication with him, police say. An unknown person recently used his credit card and his cell phone has been turned off.

Anyone who sees Hopkins or knows where he can be located should call 911 immediately.