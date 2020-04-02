Endangered Missing Advisory issued for Holly-area resident

(4/2/2020) - An Endangered Missing Advisory has been issued for a Holly-area man who was last seen at a facility for psychiatric or mentally disabled residents.

Robert Evan Burton was last seen in the area of the Rose Hill Center at 5130 Rose Hill Blvd. in Holly.

He was last seen wearing an olive green sweatshirt, red/orange basketball shorts, slip on sandals with black socks and a baseball cap. He has short black hair, which may be shaved bald.

Anyone who sees him should call 911 immediately.