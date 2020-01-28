Energy saving hacks to help lower the cost of utility bills

(01/28/2020) - It cost Capitola Ashley around $200 a month to heat her 700-square-foot home on Flint's northwest side.

She has lived in the home for three years and was looking for ways to reduce her heating costs. Her cousin told her about the free home inspections offered by Consumers Energy.

"She asked me If I want to do it and I said fine, if it saves and helps on the heat and the Consumers and the gas and whatever then I'm down for it," said Ashley.

Yvonne Lewis is a senior program manager for the Energy Waste Reduction Program. She said the inspections are a free service available to all Consumers Energy customers, regardless of income.

"It's to educate Consumers Energy customers about energy efficiency in their home," Lewis said.

The inspections also offer different ways customers can lower their heating costs with only small changes.

First, check the door seals. A quarter-inch gap in a door seal is equal to a softball-sized hole in a wall letting heat escape.

Cody Leach, a senior residential auditor with Consumers Energy, recommends sealing the leak because the simple step can save up to 20% on heating and cooling costs.

Second, check light bulbs. Leach said an LED light bulb providing 60 watts of light only uses 9 watts of electricity.

One Energy Star certified LED light bulb uses up to 90% less energy and can save more than $80 in electricity costs over its lifetime.

Third, check the thermostat. A digital thermostat is going to be more energy efficient than a dial style thermostat.

"Being that this is a digital thermostat it's going to be more accurate it is going to be easier to read, easier to tell what temperature you have set at," Leach said.

Most digital thermostats are programmable, which helps homeowners adjust the temperature for when they are home or away. Another way to save energy is dialing back when nobody is home.

"If the home is empty we recommend like a 10-degree setback," Leach said. "If you keep it at 70, we recommend you turn it down to 60 if you are going out of the home."

According to Consumers Energy, for every degree dialed down in the winter or up in the summer can save between 1% to 3% on energy costs.

Every inspector has energy saving products, like digital thermostats, LED light bulbs and energy efficient shower heads available for free to homeowners during every inspection.

During Ashley's inspection, they found some areas where she could improve her energy usage. They recommended small changes like new light bulbs and night lights, but Ashley is netting huge returns and has seen a sizeable reduction in her utility bill.

"I would say 50 or 60 dollars difference," she said.

Over a year's time, that savings can add up to a savings of $600 or more.

To schedule a free home audit or analysis, contact Consumers Energy at 1-866-234-0445. Call 211 or visit the Consumers Energy website for more information on energy assistance programs.