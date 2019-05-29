Enjoy Michigan state parks, recreation areas, waterways for free June 8 and 9

(5/29/2019) - Anyone who wants to get outdoors can experience all that Michigan has to offer for free on June 8 and 9.

The Michigan Department of Natural Resources is hosting its second "Three Free" weekend of the year, offering free admission to state parks and recreation areas, free fishing without a license and free access to off-road trails.

The free outdoor activities are available to anyone in Michigan and out of state residents.

“Michigan is home to some of the best outdoor recreation opportunities and most beautiful natural spaces you’ll find anywhere,” said DNR Director Dan Eichinger.

The previous "Three Free" weekend in February offered free ice fishing, free state parks entry and free access to snowmobiling trails. The June 8 and 9 weekend includes:

-- Free fishing without a license. All other fishing regulations do apply. Click here to get more details or find a local event.

-- Free state park entry by waiving the regular Recreation Passport entry fee that grants vehicle access to Michigan’s 103 state parks.

-- Riding ORV trails for free without purchasing an ORV license or trail permit. Another free trails weekend is scheduled for Aug. 17 and 18.

The DNR is reminding anyone who goes outdoors for Three Free weekend to enjoy their time safely. Everyone outdoors also should take steps to avoid spreading invasive species around the state.