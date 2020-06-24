Ennis Center for Children receives $45,000 for Chromebooks

(6/24/2020) - On any given day, the Ennis Center for Children helps more than 500 foster kids in Southeast Michigan.

In Genesee County alone, the organization oversees 120 children.

Over the past few months, schools have transitioned to online learning. Robert Ennis, president and founder of the Ennis Center for Children, has one big concern: Making sure foster kids keep up with the curriculum with limited resources.

"We needed some technology to help those kids to move forward educationally and not fall further behind because they're in foster care," said Ennis.

With that in mind, the Community Foundation for Greater Flint granted the Ennis Center $45,000 to purchase Chromebooks for children in the Genesee County site.

"It's like a blessing, it's like a wonderful thing for these children and our agency. The foundation came through like always and gave us $45,000 to buy computers for younger kids. They're age appropriate Chromebooks or for older kids so they can learn and they're not farther behind," said Ennis.

They hope to purchase the Chromebooks by next week. Ennis and his team believe the reaction from the kids will be priceless.

"Oh my gosh I have a computer. I can talk to people! You know, they think that these kids can't learn and these kids can, they're smart,” said Ennis. “They just haven't had the exposure or were born in the wrong zip code. The reality is this is such a big help to us and the kids."

"We have to keep fighting for children. That's what we do."