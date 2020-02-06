Eric Mays and DuVarl Murdock involved in physical altercation at Rube's Bar & Grill

(02/06/2020) - A physical altercation breaks out between two people working for the city of Flint.

It happened Wednesday night at Rube's Bar & Grill in Flint.

Councilman Eric Mays says he was the victim, and he claims a member of Mayor Sheldon Neeley's staff assaulted him.

Mays left a meeting abruptly on Wednesday night and went to Rube's Bar & Grill. That's where he and Mayor Neeley's deputy chief of staff, DuVarl Murdock exchanged words.

Mays says it was a disagreement over a subpoena.

"This subpoena of Gleason and Neeley for the unlawful interference with the election in Gleason's office has been driving things to act funny," Mays said.

Mays says he cussed, cracked jokes at Murdock, and laughed.

The situation was escalating, but what came next caught him off guard.

"I said something he didn't like, and then he really got me. He got me good. I was slammed and hit the floor hard, and I bruised my pelvic and neck injuries, and scrapes," Mays said.

On Thursday, the Mayor's Office released a statement telling a different version of the story. It says, in part, "Murdock says Mays unleashed a series of insults and threats of violence at him, including, 'I'm going to whoop your ***.' Mays then approached Murdock in a hostile fashion and Murdock defended himself."

The statement says Murdock has filed a criminal report against Mays. Mays says he also spoke with police and wants this incident investigated. The full statement can be seen below.

People who live in Flint say these distractions don't help move our city forward.

"We've come too far, and all the stuff as far as the water crisis and different things that's going on around here in the city streets, crime rate, and different things. The only way to stop this and cease this and bring things together is to come together. The division is not going to work," Maurice Lever said.

We spoke with Rube's Bar & Grill. They did not wish to comment and did not have surveillance footage to share.

**FULL STATEMENT FROM CITY ADMINISTRATION**

"Yet again, there are reports of even more inexcusable behavior by Councilman Eric Mays. This behavior is shameful and he is an embarrassment. We hope City Council will intervene to stop Mays’ ongoing mistreatment and harassment of City of Flint employees.

This incident came after Mays was removed from a meeting of the City Council for disorderly conduct. It is the second meeting in a row in which Mays was removed. Mays was obviously angry during the meeting and was removed with the assistance of members of the public.

DuVarl Murdock, a member of the mayor’s staff, was off work and at a local bar when Mays arrived. Murdock said Mays unleashed a series of insults and threats of violence at him, including “I am going to whoop your ***.” Mays then approached Murdock in a hostile fashion and Murdock defended himself.

The police were called and Mays was asked to leave the establishment. Murdock was allowed to stay.

Murdock has filed a criminal report against Mays."