(7/9/2019) - Essexville-Hampton Public Schools appears to be losing its superintendent to the west side of the state.

Muskegon Public Schools has selected Matthew Cortez to be the next superintendent. Cortez has been the leader at the Essexville-Hampton school district since 2014.

Cortez says he has begun negotiating a contract with Muskegon. If a deal is reached, he would succeed former Muskegon Superintendent Justin Jennings, who left the district at the end of May.