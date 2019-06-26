Essexville Public Safety director faces layoff next week

(6/26/2019) - The public safety director in Essexville has just days left on the job.

William Gutzwiller said he received a layoff notice from City Manager Michael Hansford effective July 1. That means this is his last week in the office.

Gutzwiller has served as director of the Essexville Department of Public Safety for two years after falling short in a 2016 campaign to be elected the next sheriff in Saginaw County.

Gutzwiller's law enforcement career spans nearly 37 years. He retired from the Saginaw County Sheriff's Office and had been working for the Frankenmuth Police Department before Essexville hired him.

In a Facebook post, he thanks the citizens for allowing him to serve, saying, "it has been an honor."