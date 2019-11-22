Essexville residents get water filters, get answers on lead test results

Dozens of people in a Bay County community are taking precautions after water tests show lead in the water supply.

We were the first to report on Tuesday that Essexville's most recent water test showed elevated levels of lead in some homes.

Today, free water filters were being handed out.

"It's been steady and so I am very encouraged by that," says Joel Strasz, Bay County Public Health Director.

There were quite a few people in line at Essexville City Hall to pick a free water filter and two replacement cartridges.

"I had my pipes tested yesterday, and mine our fine, they are copper pipes," says Nancy McCarty.

She doesn't want to take chances.

"But my daughter, you know I have grandkids, and she said well just to be safe mom, go get it," she says.

That's how many felt after the city announced seven homes out of forty that still have lead water service lines test above the acceptable guidelines for lead. 300 filters were available.

"There are some further qualifications, either pregnant or have children under the age of 18 at home and then there are some income requirements as well," says Strasz.

Are residents concerned?

"Yeah a little bit, lived here for over 25 to 30 years," says Richard Gettel.

He not only got the filter, he also made an appointment with the city to see if has a lead service line running to his home.

"They replaced their part with copper years ago, but they don't know from their line to my house what's in there, and I don't know either," he says.

The city has 383 water customers with complete or partial lead service lines. They are being replaced.

Strasz says lead in water can cause health problems for children, but warns there are other ways lead can get into a person's body other than water.

"You are more likely to find exposure pathways from lead paint sources, or hobby things, like if you are working on radiators, or anything with lead," he says.

Excessive amounts of lead were detected in the tap water of a handful of nearby Hampton Township home and those residents could also attend today's event.

