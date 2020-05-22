Evacuations continue in Saginaw County while emergency management monitors high water

(05/22/20) - Many major roads and bridges began to reopen Friday afternoon in Saginaw County as emergency management continued to monitor high water and assess the damage left behind.

While the Tittabawassee River is receding fast, emergency management said the Saginaw River was near crest Friday afternoon and fluctuating at 22.5'. The river should start to recede Friday evening and continue over the holiday weekend.

However, residents along the Saginaw River and areas along the Shiawassee National Wildlife Refuge are being told to be ready to take action if needed.

If you can get to your home without going down a closed road or without going through floodwaters then you can return home. The county is asking residents to complete this self-assessment survey.

The Tittabawassee Road and Freeland Road bridges reopened around 2 p.m.

M-46 remains closed at this time.

Click here for road closure information in Saginaw County.

Meanwhile, in Spaulding Township, evacuations continued Friday. The Spaulding Township Fire Department said while water levels have decreased in the north end, they have risen on the west end and reached Mower Road. If you live on Mower Road and West of Mower the fire department is advising for people to evacuate.