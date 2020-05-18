Evacuations ordered as floodwaters rise in Arenac County

(5/18/2020) - Police are asking residents in parts of Arenac County to evacuate as floodwaters continue rising, threatening to cut off road access.

The Arenac County Sheriff's Office was going door to door in the area of Townline and Grove roads Monday afternoon asking people to evacuate. Police say water levels were threatening to go over Townline Road.

Everyone on Knight Road east of Grove Road, along with Franklin and Miller roads and areas on the north side of Deep River Township were advised to leave their homes, according to Arenac County 911.

Sterling Road near Gaslight Trail east of the Sterling village limits already had water flowing over the road surface by 4 p.m. The road was closed until further notice.

Other roads around the county suffered significant flood damage.

Residents in the Twining area were asked to avoid using water due to a septic system backup.

The National Weather Service issued a Flood Warning for the Rifle River in Sterling. The river level was climbing fast and reached 11 feet by 4:30 p.m. Monday, which is 6 feet above flood stage.

The record level on the Rifle River was 13.7 feet set in 1950.