Events on ice face challenges this winter

(2/14/2020) - This winter has been one of the warmest in years.

That's put a damper on many activities, until recently, like getting out the snow mobiles and ice fishing.

The last few days have certainly helped, however, many lakes still remain dangerous to fish on.

This time of year, you would expect to see mid-Michigan watering holes like Byram Lake filled with shantys.

Instead, lakes are covered with snow on top of a thin layer of ice.

(KEVIN)The lack of cold weather has postponed popular events like the Linden Ice Fishing Tournament, which was originally scheduled for last Sunday.

"It's turned in our favor recently, so we're excited about that, and most excited just about bringing the community together. We've been able to do this four straight years. There's lots of great community events between Fenton and Linden," said tournament director Steve James.

They will try again this weekend.

Whether anyone catches fish or not, there will be plenty of other things to do at the Loose Senior Center in Linden, where about 200 people gathered last year.

"In the afternoon, between three and five, they'll be having a chili cook-off. And then they go out and they procure a lot of tremendous prizes. And there will be drawings for the prizes at the end of the chili cook-off," commented Loose Senior Center Executive Director Carl Gabrielson.

The lack of safe ice has also postponed snow mobile races on Lake Ponemah, which has been pushed back two weeks.