Everyday Hero who rescued woman from pit bull attack has died of cancer

(6/18/2019) - A Saginaw County man who lost fingers and toes when he rescued his neighbor from being mauled by several pit bulls has died.

Duane Vanlanham, 59, died earlier this week after a short battle with cancer. The family has set up a GoFundMe account called "Burial For Saginaw Hometown Hero to help with funeral expenses.

Back in March 2009, Vanlanham's neighbor was attacked by three pit bulls outside her home, but Vanlanham got her to safety. He ended up losing several toes on his right foot and four fingers.

Two people were convicted of owning a dangerous animal causing serious injury.

Vanlanham was named a Red Cross Everyday Hero for his role in the rescue.

