Evictions prohibited in Michigan under new executive order

(3/20/2020) - Tenants and mobile home owners cannot be evicted for the next four weeks under an order from Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

She issued an order Friday banning evictions until April 17 for anyone behind on their rent. The order also allows courts to hold off with eviction proceedings until after the coronavirus emergency has passed.

“Families across the state are facing a number of uncertainties, from concerns about their health and well-being and that of their loved ones to when their next paycheck will arrive," Whitmer said. "Worrying about whether they’ll be evicted from their home, apartment or mobile home should not be on this list."

Whitmer already signed an order extending the deadline to pay back taxes and avoid tax foreclosure during the coronavirus emergency. She hopes this will ease the financial burden so the focus can be on health.

“We continue to urge all Michigan families to remain focused on putting their health first and making smart decisions to help slow the spread of COVID-19,” said Jeff Donofrio, director of the Department of Labor and Economic Opportunity.