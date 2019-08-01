Evidence room transformed into safe haven for victims of crime at Genesee County Courthouse

(08/01/19) - It may not seem like a big deal to some people, but taking steps to ensure victims of crimes are as comfortable as possible, is incredibly important over the course of an investigation.

Genesee County Prosecutor David Leyton tells ABC12 the new victim advocacy room was formerly used for storing evidence.

"This used to be a messy, disorganized evidence room, piled high with boxes and files and papers. So we accomplished two things: We made better use of the space for victims and we cleaned up the room," Leyton said.

He says it didn't cost much to turn the room into a comfortable space for victims of crimes. There's a table, comfortable seating, a big screen TV and books and games for kids.

Some of the furniture was donated. Other items were bought on clearance.

The room is somewhat of a holding space where victims would come before needing to appear in court or testify. They could also simply talk with assistant prosecutors, sometimes Leyton as well, and victim advocates privately.

It helps them process what was likely an awful event in a soothing environment.

"When you think about the fact they were traumatized by being the victim of the crime in the first place, then they have to go to court, they have to confront the person who did it to them, so this is a room that gives them the opportunity to kind of decompress, to get the stress out," Leyton said.

It only took three months to complete the project, and it was used for the first time Thursday.