Ex-MSP detective sues accusers in Mackinac Island bike theft case

It was a story that got national coverage.

Two State Police polygraph examiners accused of stealing a bike on Mackinac Island.

The incident happened last year - and the 2 men were arrested and charged.

But, those charges were dropped.

The Michigan State Police trooper that made the arrests was suspended for several days and now, there's a lawsuit.

"It was splashed all over the media, it even made it to Time Magazine." says attorney Julie Gafkay.

It seemed everyone reported on the case of Andrew Longuski and his fellow Michigan State Police polygraph examiner Derrick Jordan.

They were accused of stealing a bike on Mackinac Island last May. Longuski had spent 25 years with the state police.

"Excellent reputation and now its gone because of these charges that went national, that he stole a bike on Mackinac Island and that's just not true," says Gafkay.

The prosecutor says a few months after the news splashed around the world, all the criminal charges both men faced were dropped. And now Longuski, who recently retired from the state police, is suing trooper Ryan Akers and Detective Sergeant Gary Demers who handled the investigation.

The lawsuit claims this was a malicious prosecution.

"They both had available to them evidence that would have shown that Andrew Longuski did not commit these crimes, and it was totally disregarded.

Gafkay says some of that evidence is surveillance video that was never viewed and witnesses who were never interviewed.

Longuski hopped on a bike that Jordan was riding after dinner on the island. Both men were there for a conference. She says Longuski had no idea where Jordan got the bike.

The complaint says when the dust settled, Akers, the arresting officer, was suspended for eight days by the state police.

"He ultimately was disciplined for his misconduct associated with this investigation," Gafkay says.

A MSP spokesperson says they can't comment on the lawsuit because they haven't been served with it yet.

I couldn't reach Ryan Akers, but I did talk with Gary Demers, who was aware of the lawsuit but had no comment.

