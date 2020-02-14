Ex-Michigan State coach convicted in case tied to Nassar

(2/14/2020) - A jury has convicted a former Michigan State University gymnastics coach of lying to police.

Kathie Klages denied that two teen athletes told her of sexual abuse by sports doctor Larry Nassar in 1997, nearly 20 years before he was charged.

Klages was found guilty Friday of a felony and a misdemeanor in a Lansing courthouse where Nassar was sentenced more than two years ago. She faces up to four years in prison.

She's the second person other than Nassar to be found guilty of charges related to his serial molestation of young women and girls under the guise of medical treatment.

