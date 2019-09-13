Ex-Michigan pastor enters plea deal in child porn case

Source: MGN
By  | 
Updated: Fri 8:01 AM, Sep 13, 2019

PORT HURON, Mich. (AP) - (9/13/19) - A former Michigan pastor who authorities say coerced underage girls to engage in sex acts online has pleaded guilty to producing child pornography.

The Times Herald of Port Huron reports 64-year-old Jack Woodburn entered the plea deal with prosecutors this week in U.S. District Court. He faces 15-30 years in prison when sentenced Jan. 8.

Defense lawyer Gerry Mason says Woodburn has been cooperative.

Woodburn is a licensed counselor. He was an associate pastor in Port Huron before retiring in 2018.

Charges were brought after investigators interviewed at 13-year-old girl from Texas, who recalled talking to someone online claiming to be 15. She told investigators the individual asked for sexually explicit photos.

Authorities traced the purported 15-year-old's IP address, which identifies a computer's location, back to Woodburn's Burtchville Township home.

(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

 
Comments are posted from viewers like you and do not always reflect the views of this station. powered by Disqus