Ex-Oakley Police Chief Robert Reznick sent to prison

(7/18/2019) - High-powered support seeking leniency for former Oakley Police Chief Robert Reznick wasn't enough to keep him out of prison.

A federal judge sentenced Reznick to more than a year behind bars and a year of supervised release after years of controversy and court battles.

He also must pay more than $124,000 to the Internal Revenue Service, along with other fines and costs.

Reznick pleaded guilty to wire fraud and tax fraud back in March. He was not taken into custody after the court proceedings Thursday and now must turn himself in to a federal prison when he is assigned.

Investigators say Reznick used his position as police chief in Oakley to obtain reduced prices on firearms, ammunition and other equipment from suppliers, then sold it to reserve officers for personal profit.

Reznick recruited a roster of approximately 120 reserve officers, most of whom lived outside of Oakley. The town has about 300 people.

Controversy over those officers eventually led to the end of the reserve program and Oakley now has one part-time police officer.

Reznick also was accused of filing a false federal income tax return.

Before Thursday's sentencing, dozens of friends and colleagues sent letters to U.S. District Judge Thomas Ludington pleading for leniency. Letters came from officials including Shiawassee County Sheriff Brian BeGole and Iosco County Prosecutor Brian Rapp.