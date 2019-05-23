Ex-coach pleads guilty in northern Michigan embezzlement

(5/23/19) - A former northern Michigan teacher and football coach has pleaded guilty to reduced charges in an embezzlement case involving more than $5,000 in missing cash.

The Traverse City Record-Eagle reports 44-year-old Jason G. Leonard faces up to a year in prison after admitting Wednesday to embezzlement and illegal use of a debit card in a plea bargain offered by the Grand Traverse County prosecutor's office. He originally faced a charge of embezzlement of $1,000 to $20,000 from a nonprofit.

Michael Naughton, Leonard's attorney, declined comment after the hearing. Sentencing is June 12.

Leonard coached the varsity football team and taught physical education at Kingsley Area Schools between 2014-2017, and also helped run his Kingsley Youth Wrestling program. The club's treasurer discovered that money was missing from the group's bank account.

(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

