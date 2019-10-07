Ex-teacher accused of videotaping nude teen challenges evidence, charges

(10/7/2019) - Witness testimony picked back up Monday in the case against Davison High School teacher, Jacob Emmendorfer.

The preliminary exam was stalled a few weeks ago after the defense team had an issue with the Genesee County Sheriff's testimony.

Frank Manley said the Detective did not honor their client's request to stay silent right after he was arrested.

The judge heard arguments from both sides on that first, but decided to continue.

Attorney Frank Manley isn't letting it slide.

"I think the Miranda issue is strong for us," Manley said. "I believe that when someone says I don't have anything to say to you, when someone refuses to sign the form that gives up their rights and in fact shakes their head that they don't want to and the detective brings up the do you want to continue or something to that affect, I think that is a violation."

Manley said he plans to file a motion at the Circuit Court level to ask that his statement to police is thrown out.

Emmendorfer is charged with 4 felonies, including child sexually abusive material, which holds a possible 20-year sentence.

Manley is trying to get that charge dismissed as well; because he said, his client had no idea he would find a 14-year-old in the tanning room next to him.

Emmendorfer admitted to police he showed up to the Tropitan in Vienna Township in April and stood on top of the bed he was supposed to be tanning in.

Sergeant Jason Murphy testified Emmendorfer told him he used his cellphone to record a video of the person, but immediately deleted it after watching it.

Police haven't been able to locate the deleted footage on his phone yet.

Sgt. Murphy added Emmendorfer told him he goes to tan at that salon a couple of times a week.

"Did he state whether or not he thinks about looking into the rooms of other people tanning?" the Prosecutor asked. "He says he has fantasized about that, thought about it yes," Sgt. Murphy testified.

Davison Community schools said the health and PE teacher remains on unpaid administrative leave.

Emmendorfer is also still out on bond with a GPS tether. The Judge said he's allowed to attend his children's sports games with adult supervision.