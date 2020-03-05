Ex-wrestler sues University of Michigan over doc's assaults

(3/5/20) - A man who was a University of Michigan wrestler in the 1980s has sued the school, alleging he was molested dozens of times.

The lawsuit filed Wednesday in U.S. District Court in Detroit identifies the man as John Doe.

He accused the university of failing to remove Dr. Robert Anderson years earlier despite complaints about him.

Anderson died in 2008. University of Michigan officials have acknowledged that some campus employees were aware of accusations against the doctor prior to a 2018 complaint that led to a police investigation.

The university says it can't comment “other than to deeply apologize for the harm caused by” Anderson.

