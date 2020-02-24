Examiners find Mark David Latunski mentally incompetent for murder trial

(2/24/2020) - The man accused of killing and mutilating 25-year-old Kevin Bacon has been found mentally incompetent to stand trial on the charges he is facing.

Mark David Latunski will appear in court on Thursday morning, when a Shiawassee County judge will decide how the case will proceed, according to Shiawasse County Public Defender Doug Corwin.

The Michigan Center for Forensic Psychiatry conducted mental competency testing on 50-year-old Latunski earlier this month and ruled him incompetent. A judge will decide whether to accept the results.

Bacon of Swartz Creek was reported missing on Christmas Day and his body was found three days later in a secret room in Latunski's basement on Tyrrell Road in Shiawassee County's Bennington Township.

Corwin has asked the court to seek an insanity defense in the case.