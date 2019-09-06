Exciting changes on the horizon for Memorial Healthcare

(09/05/19) -- Exciting changes are on the horizon for Memorial Healthcare in Owosso.

Among them, a vacant piece of land in front of the hospital will soon become a state of the art community wellness center. It will also house the expansion of the hospital's orthopedic, rehabilitation and neurology departments.

The people inside the new building will make the difference in the lives of so many. They include Dr. Anthony Brune, who is one of nine specialized neurologists in his department.

"Really, we're important members of a team and the reason why that's the case is we see disorders of every different kind of neurological disease," said Brune.

He works with patients suffering from diseases like strokes, tumors, multiple sclerosis and Alzheimer's to name a few.

Brune specializes in vestibular and ocular motor oto-neurology and neuro-ophthalmology. He is one of very few neurologists globally to have both specialties.

"We have unique insights into the disease process and sometimes early diagnosis based on things that we see in the eye exam or the way the person's seeing," he said.

Brune's fellowships were done at both Johns Hopkins University in Baltimore and the University of Michigan Ann Arbor. He's been on the job for only a month, but he's excited to bring his wealth of experience to an already growing team.

"There are just really amazing thoughtful people that really care about their patients and I think anywhere where you can add that quality of medical knowledge and patient care to a community. It's going to be a real strength," Brune said.

That same strength, if not more, can be found in another critical area of the hospital. Just ask Emergency Services Director Cassie Kotlarczyk.

"We have a recently renovated emergency department. We have all private rooms. We have very low wait times in our ED waiting room. And we have a new physician group that we recently brought in that has highly trained and expertise in stroke care and trauma care," Kotlarczyk said.

But the scope of what the emergency room department does goes well beyond what many might think. For example, trained nurses who know how to handle cases of sexual assault, from evaluation and evidence collection to care and treatment.

"We feel very strongly that we need to provide these services here because it can be very intimidating to go somewhere else, go out of county in such a difficult time, a very sensitive time," Kotlarczyk said.

There are a number of other initiatives the department is working on, including acute stroke certification and level 3 trauma designation.

Kotlarczyk is proud of the people she gets to work with every single day.

"It is such a cohesive team and our new ED physician group," she said. "They have just raised our level of care immensely. We're not just taking care of someone physically, we're taking care of someone emotionally, mentally and spiritually to make sure we're kind of reaching all of those points and taking care of that total patient."