Exclusive ABC12 / EPIC-MRA poll: Biden widening lead over Trump in Michigan

(6/16/2020) - An exclusive ABC12 poll by EPIC-MRA shows Democrat Joe Biden is widening his lead in Michigan over President Donald Trump ahead of the November general election.

The poll asked 600 Michigan voters who they would support if the election was held today.

In the race for the White House, the poll shows Democratic nominee Joe Biden with a 16% lead over President Donald Trump. A total of 55% of those surveyed said they would support Biden while 39% said they would support Trump.

Six percent of those polled were undecided and the poll's margin of error is 4%.

Results from a similar ABC12 / EPIC-MRA poll earlier this month showed Biden leading Trump by 53% to 41% in Michigan. That means Biden's lead in Michigan has grown by 4%.

The same ABC12 / EPIC-MRA poll announced Tuesday showed 38% of people surveyed gave Trump a positive rating while 61% gave him a negative rating.

The survey was taken just after protesters were cleared out of a Washington, D.C., park for the president's controversial photo op. Tuesday's results are a drop compared to the same question asked earlier this month before the incident.

More voters from both parties -- 70% -- also said they believed the country was headed in the wrong direction.

When it comes to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, 58% gave her a positive rating while 41% gave her a negative rating. That was a slight increase from the previous poll.

As many Michigan businesses start to reopen, the poll asked 600 people recently if they feel comfortable returning to work.

A total of 48% said if people feel at risk they should be allowed to stay home and collect unemployment until their workplace can ensure their safety.

They also said if people are required to return to work and get sick, their employer should be held accountable.

On the other hand, 38% of people said even if workers don't feel comfortable they need to return to work to get the economy back on track. A total of 14% were undecided on the question.

The poll also asked if Michigan should require employers to offer paid sick time or paid family leave to employees.

A total of 60% said workers should have paid time to get well or help family members while 27% said small businesses and the economy are hurting and requiring paid leave right now would only cause more damage.

Thirteen percent of those polled were undecided on the sick time question.

The survey has a margin of error of 4%.