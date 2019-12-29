Expected rainfall leads to flooding concerns for Mid-Michigan

(12/29/2019) - The National Weather Service office in Detroit has issued a Flood Watch for parts of Mid-Michigan as rounds of potentially heavy rain move into the area.

The Flood Watch has been issued for Bay, Midland, and Saginaw counties and it goes from 10 p.m. Sunday until 10 a.m. Monday.

A steady rain is forecast to move through the area Sunday morning before becoming more scattered during the afternoon. This first wave of rainfall is likely to bring around a half inch of rain to the area.

Another round of heavier rain is expected Sunday night into Monday morning. This could bring a few rumbles of thunder with it as well. This batch of rain will bring an additional 0.50 to 1.50 inches of rain.

Forecast rain totals through Monday morning for much of Mid-Michigan will be around one inch but in areas near the Tri-Cities, 1.50 to two inches is possible.

Forecasters from the National Weather Service say that given soil temperatures this time of year, there will be additional runoff which could result in flooding in low-lying areas and in area rivers and streams.

Stay with the ABC 12 First Alert Weather Team for updates as this system impacts Mid-Michigan.