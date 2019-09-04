Expecting parents could collect Michigan tax exemption earlier under bill

(9/4/2019) - Expecting parents would be able to collect Michigan's income tax exemption before birth under new legislation introduced this week.

Rep. Rodney Wakeman, a Republican from Saginaw Township, is backing a bill to extend Michigan's income tax exemption for children to include fetuses at 12 weeks gestation.

“I don’t consider this a new tax exemption – just a logical extension of an exemption for children that Michigan already allows,” said Wakeman.

He pointed out parents face big expenses while preparing to welcome a new child into the world during pregnancy, such as prenatal care and obtaining the basics needed to care for a baby.

“A child in the womb is a family member – plain and simple,” Wakeman said. “Parents of unborn children deserve the same rights as other parents, including when it comes to tax law.”

Wakeman’s measure would only apply to Michigan's income tax exemption and not the federal child tax credit. House Bill 4914, has been referred to the House Tax Policy Committee.