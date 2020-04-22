Extra funding to Paycheck Protection Programs gives hope to Mid-Michigan businesses

The Paycheck Protection Program or PPP was passed at the end of March, initial $350 billion dollars was set aside for small businesses to stay afloat.

In just a few weeks that $350 billion dollars vanished, because so many businesses needed the relief.

Yesterday, the Senate signed off on another $310 billion dollars being added to pot, which will help all the small businesses that weren't apart of the first wave run like water.

This is huge for businesses in Shiawassee County and through out our region," said. Justin Horvath, CEO of Shiawassee Economic Development Partnership.

Horvath says about 55% of the small businesses in Shaiwassee county were able to receive funding in the first wave of the PPP.

Now with these added funds he is hopeful the other 45% can get relief.

"Probably about 99 percent of Shaiwassee county businesses that want to apply are already in the system," said Horvath. "That at least put them in the pipeline to get dollars."

"We are on a waiting list and I've been told we've been approved for a loan but we're waiting for the paperwork to come through," said Bryan Marks," Great Lake Family of Companies owner.

Marks says his company has been operating at only 25 percent capacity.

With the roughly $1 million dollar loan they're asking for, it will help them get operations back up to around 80 percent...

"We'll be able to get back going again, our business is seasonal. A lot of our business is seasonal. So we came off a long winter, but with everything going on right now we're not. So we're just waiting for the order to get lifted so we can go back to work," said Marks.

The PPP loan is forgivable meaning that businesses won't have to pay it back if they use it for payroll, mortgage interest, rent and utilities.

The House of Representatives will vote on the PPP tomorrow.