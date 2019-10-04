Extra security at theaters for "Joker"

Mid-Michigan movie theaters are stepping up security on opening night.

"Joker" officially premiered last night, ollowing a wave of criticism that the film glorifies a killer and could encourage copycat attacks.

With that in mind, some theaters in our area are bringing in extra security.

The movie Joker opened up last night, but tonight and Saturday night, those are expected to be the big turnout nights.

"We showed it pretty much in all of our Goodrich theaters, we had no issues with it," says Reed Simon of Goodrich Quality Theaters.

The FBI and the Department of Homeland Security are still warning law enforcement after online threats called for mass shootings at Joker showings. The main character is portrayed as a failed stand-up comedian in Gotham City who turns to murder.

"Everybody is taking this one seriously and making sure our customers stay safe," says Simon.

"The Joker movie is a movie they expect a lot of people at," says Saginaw County undersheriff Mike Gomez.

He says they will have two deputies watching the theater this weekend. Gomez adds there might be off-duty deputies there as well in plain clothes because the department has been offered free tickets to Joker movies.

"We were sent notification that there were tickets available if our officers wanted to go," says Gomez.

"Because of this movie and what we are hearing online, for non specific threats, we've increased our security even more," Simon says.

He says there are always police officers at the theater, but there will more this weekend and tighter security.

"Our company for many years now had a policy of wearing no outfits, or costumes that cover the face, so we are being doubly diligent that make sure that anyone that gets in here we can identify," he says.

The extra security will remain in place at this Goodrich theater as long as the "Joker" is showing here.