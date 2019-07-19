Extreme heat a 'trigger' for migraine sufferers and more adverse effects

(07/19/19) - A migraine is painful enough, but in the extreme heat though, it can be even more unbearable for those who suffer from them.

The playground at Bicentennial Park in Grand Blanc Township was completely empty as people avoided the heat and found relief on the splash pad across the parking lot. One Grand Blanc mom said she's been suffering from headaches in recent days.

"Oh yeah, headaches, you know. I think with the humidity, you know, staying cool is the main key," Maurenya said.

She's not alone. In fact, Dr. Sunita Tummala, Chairperson of Neurology at McLaren Flint, says headaches can be a symptom of the extreme heat, even if you're not used to getting them.

"Heat can be a real trigger for people with headaches as well as migraine. The higher temperatures can really affect blood flow, and can also trigger dehydration that can aggravate both headaches and migraine for a lot of different reasons," Tummala said.

Along with migraines, she says your sinuses could also suffer.

"Individuals who have problems with sinuses or sinus type headaches can definitely have worsening when the heat gets higher, especially with an increase in the barometric pressure or even a drop in pressure can affect those sinus headaches a lot worse," Tummala said.

Dr. Tummala says you should be drinking plenty of water most preferably. For headaches, she says find the shade or wear sunglasses. If you are thirsty and can't seem to quench your thirst and don't start to feel better, she says you should seek treatment. If you're on medication, also be aware of how excessive heat could impact how the medication affects you.

"Often times in these high temperatures it's normal for a lot of us to feel dehydrated and that can bring on any type of side effect that you normally feel from the medication or may not have experienced before," Tummala said.

