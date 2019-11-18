Eyelash extensions causing concern for lash mites

A popular cosmetic procedure is now causing concern for Ophthalmologists as some are reporting an increase in a type of eye bacteria.

"They're kind of tough critters to find, but on rare occasions we can see them with a microscope," says Dr. Gary Keoleian M.D."

Some say beauty is pain, but eyelash extensions may be causing more harm than good.

"Generally they're good, you just have to take care of them the right way," says Dr. Keoleian.

Dr. Keoleian at the Michigan Eye Institute says Demodex a near microscopic parasitic organism is actually something everyone has-- and while some reports have called it "lash lice" it actually isn't the same kind of critter.

"Lice and then there's lice," says Keoleian. "Really whats being called Lice online and on social media right now, are actually a form of mite called Demodex and that's where the concern is."

While Dr. Keoleian says if done by a license esthetician, and taken care of properly lash extensions can be completely fine-- its when they're neglected and left to collect bacteria that the mites can build up and cause irritation.

"Over time, dirt and debris can accumulate. When it accumulates, that's when you start getting into irritation," said Dr. Keoleian. "Demodex can infest, bacteria can take root, then you have irritation and you're picking at your lashes and its a whole cycle."

He says the best treatment is to clean your eyelashes and lids with a tea tree solution which is known to kill demodex.

Keoleian also says demodex can be transferred through products like mascara and eye shadow brushes.