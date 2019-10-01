FAFSA filing period now open for federal student aid

The official filing period for the Free Application for Federal Student Aid, or FAFSA, opens October 1 for students planning on attending college in the fall of 2020.

Federal funding is limited, so experts urge students and families to file their FAFSAs as soon as possible.

Click here to fill out the FAFSA application and apply for financial aid for college or grad school

Students can file the FAFSA online at FAFSA.gov. The first step for students who have not previously filed the FAFSA is to create a Federal Student Aid (FSA) ID. Then, each student will need:

-- Social Security number

-- Alien Registration number (for non-U.S. citizens)

-- Federal income tax returns, W-2s and other records of money earned

-- Bank statements and records of investments (if applicable)

-- Records of untaxed income (if applicable)

The U.S. Department of Education provides email and live chat assistance for FAFSA filers as well as a helpline at 800-4FED-AID.

Thirteen states award their grants on a first-come, first-serve basis until the money runs out; Texas, Illinois, North Carolina, Alaska, Indiana, Kentucky, Nevada, South Dakota, Oklahoma, Oregon, South Carolina, Vermont and Washington, according to the Department of Education.

The FAFSA federal deadline for students is June 30, 2021. Students can find a list of state deadlines here.

