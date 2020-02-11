FBI agents search S.C. property where missing 6-year-old was last seen, neighbors share more info

State and federal law enforcement agencies have gotten involved in the search for a missing 6-year-old girl from South Carolina.

Six-year-old Faye Marie Swetlik, from Cayce, South Carolina, was last seen in her yard around 3:45 p.m. Monday. The FBI is now involved in the search. (Source: CDPS/WIS)

WIS reporter Caroline Hecker saw FBI agents scouring the property where Faye Marie Swetlik was last seen.

Faye lives with her mother at their home on Londonderry Square in Cayce, officials said. That’s in the Churchill Heights neighborhood, off Highway 302.

Her family said they last saw her playing in the yard Monday after school around 3:45 p.m. They reported her missing to police around 5 p.m.

A close family friend told WIS that Faye’s family is understandably not doing well, but they remain optimistic she will be found.

Police will provide an update on their search efforts at 5 p.m. ET Tuesday.

The family friend also shared heartwarming details about Faye, like what a bubbly, artistic and kind child she is. They said Faye loves to color and draw, and eat freeze-pops after school.

She attends first grade at Springdale Elementary School and the family friend said her teachers adore her.

A neighbor whose son rides the school bus with Faye said she saw the child when she picked up her son from the bus stop Monday. That was around 2:50 p.m.

The neighbor said Faye’s mother was also there waiting, and walked Faye back to their house, which is just yards away.

Neighbors told WIS that Faye often plays outside on her family’s front porch.

Family friends also said Faye would not willingly go off with a stranger, that she was raised to know better than to do that.

Anxiety about Faye’s disappearance is not only affecting her family, but neighbors, as well, who said they were nervous about putting their children on the bus Tuesday morning.

UPDATE ON THE SEARCH

Faye is a white girl with strawberry blonde hair and blue eyes. She’s 3-foot-10-inches tall and weighs about 65 pounds. Officials said she has a speech impediment and is lactose intolerant.

She was last seen Monday afternoon wearing a black shirt with neon colors, a floral print skirt and polka dot rain boots.

A flyer from the Cayce Department of Public Safety said they contacted all known relatives of the child, who have all said they have not seen her since she was reported missing.

Tuesday morning, officials said they expanded the search outside of its initial one-mile radius.

However, around 2:30 p.m., a spokesman for the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department said they were still just focusing on the subdivision where Faye lives.

Police have taped off several areas around Faye’s home.

FBI agents searched the backyard and porch area Tuesday afternoon. SLED said it is lending air units and K-9 units and WIS also saw SLED helicopters in the area.

In all, more than 250 law enforcement officers from different agencies are involved with the search Tuesday, officials said.

Agents have gone door-to-door asking for information and are working to interview as many neighbors as possible.

Officials said they do not want the public’s help with the search, but they have requested any Ring doorbell or other surveillance videos from neighbors that could help the investigation.

A hotline for information is now active. People should call 803-205-4444 if they see her, or have any tips.

WHY IS THERE NO AMBER ALERT?

Officials said the following criteria must be met for an Amber Alert to be activated:

-- A law enforcement agency or agencies must believe the child has been abducted,

-- If the child is under 17 and the agency believes they’re in immediate danger or serious harm,

-- All other possibilities for the disappearance have been reasonably excluded,

-- There is sufficient information available to give to the public,

-- The child’s name and other critical data have been entered into the National Crime Information Center (NCIC).

Faye’s information has been entered into NCIC as a missing person, officials said.

Community members told WIS they are organizing a prayer vigil for Faye on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. at Trinity Baptist Church, located at 2003 Charleston Highway. It was originally planned for Airport High School, but was relocated due to weather.

