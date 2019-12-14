FBI recovers a white van that may be connected to the Jersey City shootings

(12/14/19) - Federal authorities say they have recovered a white van that may be connected to the shootings in Jersey City, New Jersey, that killed four people and are being investigated as domestic terrorism.

The FBI said in statement that the van recovered Saturday morning in Orange, New Jersey, was being examined for any evidence related to Tuesday's slayings in Jersey City that killed three people in a kosher market and a police officer in a nearby cemetery.

The attackers were killed in an hours long gun battle with police.

Police in Ramapo, New York, had earlier said that FBI officials were trying to locate such a van.