Driver killed in Frankenmuth crash likely suffered medical emergency, police say

(9/12/19) - Police say a woman who died Tuesday evening after her vehicle crashed into a ditch in Frankenmuth likely suffered a medical emergency behind the wheel.

The Frankenmuth police and fire departments responded to the crash on Gera Road just south of Roedel Road around 7:15 p.m. A 69-year-old woman from Reese was found dead inside her car.

Police say she veered off Gera Road into a ditch, but little damage was done to her car.

Firefighters helped get the woman out of the car and assisted a Mobile Medical Response ambulance, but she was pronounced dead at the scene. Police haven't identified the woman.