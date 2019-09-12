Driver killed in Frankenmuth crash likely suffered medical emergency, police say

By  | 
Posted:  | 
Updated: Thu 12:50 PM, Sep 12, 2019

FRANKENMUTH (WJRT) (9/12/19) - Police say a woman who died Tuesday evening after her vehicle crashed into a ditch in Frankenmuth likely suffered a medical emergency behind the wheel.

The Frankenmuth police and fire departments responded to the crash on Gera Road just south of Roedel Road around 7:15 p.m. A 69-year-old woman from Reese was found dead inside her car.

Police say she veered off Gera Road into a ditch, but little damage was done to her car.

Firefighters helped get the woman out of the car and assisted a Mobile Medical Response ambulance, but she was pronounced dead at the scene. Police haven't identified the woman.

 
Comments are posted from viewers like you and do not always reflect the views of this station. powered by Disqus