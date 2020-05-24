FDA commissioner urges Americans to follow COVID-19 safety guidelines over Memorial Day weekend

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is reminding Americans to not let their guards down against the coronavirus.

FDA Commissioner Stephen Hahn took to Twitter to remind Americans to remain vigilant against the spread of the coronavirus as people go out during Memorial Day weekend. (Source: Twitter/@SteveFDA/CNN)

FDA Commissioner Stephen Hahn tweeted Sunday morning that the virus is not yet contained, and he urged Americans to follow safety guidelines as they go ahead with their Memorial Day weekend plans.

Those guidelines include social distancing, hand-washing and wearing face masks.

Hahn’s tweet came as people in many states head to beaches, cookouts and bars to celebrate one of the nation’s most popular holidays.

