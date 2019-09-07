FDA: Do not eat Yellowfin Tuna steaks from Kroger

(09/07/19)- The FDA is advising consumers not to eat yellowfin tuna steaks from the seafood counter or seasoned yellowfin tuna steaks in store prepped Styrofoam trays from Kroger retail stores in Michigan, Ohio, and several other states.

The sell dates are from August 29th, 2019 to September 14th, 2019.

They may cause scombroid poisoning. Symptoms usually develop within a few minutes to an hour after eating contaminated fish.

Symptoms resemble an allergic reaction, such as flushing of the face, headache, heart palpitations, itching, blurred vision, cramps, and diarrhea.

They can be treated with antihistamines.

Even without treatment, people usually get better within 12 hours.

Consumers of these products who are experiencing symptoms should report their symptoms to the local Health Department.

